What’s Patriots Practice Like For Bill Belichick? A Look Inside Coach’s Routine

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ annual night practice inside Gillette Stadium is great for the season-ticket holders and Foxboro residents in attendance, but it typically doesn’t yield much new information for media members to digest.

It’s basically a walkthrough, with players wearing no pads other than helmets and rarely moving at more than three-quarters speed. So when this year’s edition rolled around Monday — the team’s fifth practice in five days to open training camp — I decided to try something new.

Instead of watching the Patriots’ players, I kept my eyes trained on Bill Belichick for the duration of the two-hour session, observing the legendary head coach as he went about the business of running a practice.

What’s his routine? Which players does he talk to? Which drills does he watch? Does he focus on certain positions more than others?

Armed with a pair of binoculars and a bird’s-eye view from the Gillette press box, here’s what I saw:

6:08 p.m. ET: Clad in a cutoff blue pullover, black shorts and white Nikes, Belichick takes the podium for his pre-practice news conference. He takes 19 questions on topics ranging from defensive tackle Danny Shelton’s ability to rush the passer on third down to whether he’s going to buy Tom Brady anything for his 41st birthday next Friday. (He’s sure he’ll come up with something.) The presser runs about 10 minutes, giving Belichick plenty of time to get out to the game field for 6:30 practice.

6:48 p.m.: Belichick watches 11-on-11 walkthroughs from just behind the linebackers, standing totally still as the play develops around him. Though he’ll watch and evaluate all three phases over the next two hours, defense seems to be his primary focus on this night.

6:55 p.m.: Time to stretch. Belichick meanders through the mass of moving bodies, briefly stopping to share a few words with rookie third-string quarterback Danny Etling. He walks away smiling.

7:05 p.m.: As players split off for their respective positional drills, Belichick holds court near midfield, engaging in conversations with special teams coach Joe Judge, former Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins, right-hand man Berj Najarian and team owner Robert Kraft. His chat with Kraft lasts longer than his news conference did.

7:20 p.m.: Time for the nitty-gritty. Belichick provides a great deal of individual, hands-on instruction to the Patriots’ front seven during a team defense period, grabbing linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackles Shelton and Malcom Brown for quick one-on-one coaching sessions. His lesson to Shelton appears to be about hand placement.

He later walks over to check on the defensive backs, who are working with cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer, safeties coach Steve Belichick and a few coaching assistants on defending bunch formations, but spends most of his time with the big boys. He’s still giving Brown coaching points when the offense arrives for some 11-on-11 goal-line drills.

7:36 p.m.: Kickoffs. Belichick watches the bulk of this portion from behind return man Cordarrelle Patterson, briefly diverting his attention away from the field to talk with linebackers coach Brian Flores. Flores, the Patriots’ de facto defensive coordinator this season, wears a headset in practice. The Patriots run through several different styles of kickoffs, with Belichick watching the final two from behind kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

7:45 p.m.: More 11-on-11s out near midfield. This time, Belichick watches from behind the offense. Every few minutes, he’ll check his practice sheet or spin his whistle like a windmill around his finger. But mostly, he just watches, arms crossed, eyes on the action.

7:53 p.m.: Back to special teams. Belichick stands a few yards away from dueling punters Ryan Allen and Corey Bojorquez as they boot balls downfield. In their landing zone, another roster battle is playing out, with Julian Edelman, Braxton Berrios, Riley McCarron, Chris Hogan, Patrick Chung and Rex Burkhead (a new addition to this group) all back deep to field the punts. The Patriots need someone to handle punt-returning duties while Edelman serves his four-game suspension, so this competition is an important one.

7:58 p.m.: After conferring with Ernie Adams, with whom he speaks several times each practice, Belichick pulls rookie running back Sony Michel aside for a quick word. Patriots fans have high expectations for Michel as an offensive weapon this season, but at this particular point in practice, he’s logging reps as a rusher on the punt return team.

8:02 p.m.: Another round of 11-on-11s begins as practice starts to wind down. Belichick initially watches these from the backfield before moving to position himself 20 yards behind the secondary, where he gets an up-close look at a 50-yard touchdown pass from Etling to Devin Lucien. Lucien is rewarded with a fist bump from Coach as he jogs back upfield.

8:22 p.m.: Belichick talks with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels ahead of the final practice period: two-minute drill. Brady’s first-team offense and Brian Hoyer’s second unit each make one brisk trip down the field, with both ending in simulated Gostkowski field goals. Belichick follows the offense down the field with each snap, watching intently, whistle at the ready.

8:30 p.m.: Practice over. Belichick shares some final words with a few position groups — first the specialists, then the safeties — before pulling the team together for the breakdown huddle.

8:37 p.m.: Before dismissing the team, Belichick puts the spotlight on Isaiah Wynn, sending the rookie offensive lineman downfield to catch a punt from Allen. Wynn fails on his first attempt but succeeds on his second, winning himself and his teammates two nights off.

If at first you don't succeed… Highlight of the night from @iwynn77. pic.twitter.com/lZvhbGOq1B — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 31, 2018

