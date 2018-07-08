Why Celtics’ Robert Williams Was Taken Aback By Workout With Aron Baynes

Robert Williams would have been hard-pressed to fall into a better siutation upon entering the NBA.

Williams was drafted No. 27 overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2018 NBA Draft. Aside from joining a franchise enriched with history, the 20-year-old became a member of a team with a strong blend of both young and veteran players.

After his summer league debut with the Celtics on Friday, Williams noted that he’s already put in some practice time with one of those veteran players, and let’s just say the Texas A&M product was a bit taken aback.

Robert Williams says he got some work in with Aron Baynes back in Boston: “I didn’t know a guy’s hand could be so strong. Just one hand." — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) July 7, 2018

While he rarely will stuff the stat sheet, Baynes proved his worth and then some in Boston last season. He frequently garnered praise from head coach Brad Stevens for his exceptional leadership, and he’s also one of the better interior defenders on the C’s.

All told, it didn’t come as too much of a surprise that the Celtics re-signed Baynes, which officially was announced by the team Saturday.

