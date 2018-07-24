Why Colin Cowherd Believes Patriots Don’t Have ‘Super Bowl Winning Roster’

The football season is right around the corner, which means Colin Cowherd is back with more scorching-hot NFL takes.

The FOX Sports 1 “Herd With Colin Cowherd” host took to the airwaves Tuesday and made it abundantly clear he doesn’t believe in the New England Patriots’ title chances this season. While he acknowledges the Patriots likely will cakewalk to an AFC East crown once again, Cowherd doesn’t believe New England has enough to hoist a Lombardi Trophy at season’s end.

The reason? An unimpressive cast of characters on offense, mostly.

"I can say this with full confidence: This is not a Super Bowl winning roster."@ColinCowherd on the Patriots pic.twitter.com/rzzsCR6FVr — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 24, 2018

Cowherd followed up that take by explaining why, according to him, the Patriots won’t win at least 12 games, something they’ve done in nine consecutive seasons.

Patriots O/U: 11.5 wins

Giants O/U: 7 wins

Rams O/U: 10 wins@ColinCowherd and @geoffschwartz pick NFL Over/Unders pic.twitter.com/Cz3fU6p7jd — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 24, 2018

Honestly, Cowherd is right about the Patriots’ receiving corps. It’s a thin, largely unproven group, that is depending on a return to form by Julian Edelman, who’s 32 years old, has to serve a four-game suspension and coming off a torn ACL.

Still, Cowherd forgot a couple important points: The AFC is trash, and Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Co. have won conference and Super Bowl championships with far less. At this point, the players on the field are less important than the system they play in.

But hey, it’s fun to search for reasons to believe the Patriots won’t win — we get it. You do you, Colin.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images