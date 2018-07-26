Why Colin Cowherd Loves Jimmy Garoppolo’s Comment About Tom Brady

Many people, particularly New England Patriots fans, were rubbed the wrong way by Jimmy Garoppolo’s recent comments about Tom Brady.

Colin Cowherd can’t relate.

A recent Bleacher Report column featured on Garoppolo took the sports world by storm, as the 26-year-old opened up about life after the Patriots. Arguably the spiciest nugget from the story was Garoppolo dancing around his belief that he was better than Tom Brady during his time in New England.

In Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Cowherd explained why he has absolutely no problem with Jimmy G making the somewhat bold claim.

That is precisely what I want to hear from Jimmy Garappolo pic.twitter.com/bY91cZMrDy — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) July 25, 2018

Self-confidence is a critical asset for a starting quarterback, and there’s no doubt Garoppolo has it in spades. In fact, the San Francisco 49ers signal-caller had an opportunity to rework the Brady comment while speaking to the media Wednesday, but he instead stood his ground and doubled down.

Niners fans have every reason to be excited about Garoppolo heading into the 2018 campaign, and the way the fifth-year QB is approaching his first season as a starter should make them even more jazzed up.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports