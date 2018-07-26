Why Duron Harmon Is OK Without Explanation For Malcolm Butler Benching

FOXBORO, Mass. — Duron Harmon doesn’t know why Malcolm Butler did not play a single defensive snap in Super Bowl LII.

And you know what? At this point, he doesn’t care.

Speaking with reporters Thursday after the New England Patriots’ first training camp practice, Harmon said head coach Bill Belichick still hasn’t explained to the team why he benched Butler in the most important game of the 2017 season, which the Patriots lost 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles. But he’s OK with that.

“It’s over with,” the veteran safety said. “It’s all what-ifs now. What-if’s not going to change anything, so what is the point of just going back in the past and trying to go over that and trying to find answers when, in all reality, it doesn’t even matter anymore here in the 2018 season.”

Media members have tried in vain over the past six months to elicit an explanation from Belichick, with the latest attempt coming courtesy of Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy on Wednesday.

In response to Shaughnessy’s repeated questions, Belichick said he’s not interested in discussing the past. It seems Harmon shares that mindset.

“You’ve just got to look at what you want to accomplish this year,” Harmon said. “We all know that we want to play good football and be in a position at the end of the year to play some more games in the winter. Looking at that, that doesn’t have anything to do with (Super Bowl LII). Malcolm has moved on — he’s with the Tennessee Titans now — and it’s time that we do the same.”

He added: “We’ve got our whole season ahead of us. It’s early. If we’re looking at a tunnel, you can’t even see the light right now.”

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images