Why Jay Williams Thinks Celtics Will Beat Warriors in 2019 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors have been the dominant force in the NBA for the past four seasons and there’s no reason to believe their reign is over.

Or is there?

While the Warriors will enter the 2018-19 NBA season as the heavy favorites to win their fourth NBA title in five seasons, there are a few teams that are primed to knock them off their perch. No, we aren’t talking about LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Boston Celtics are expected to be the class of the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future. With veteran star power in Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, both of whom are expected to be healthy for the start of the season, and a glut of young talent Boston seems to have all the makings of a team that could make sure the Warriors’ season doesn’t end in a parade.

ESPN’ s Jay Williams is all in on the Green.

The basketball analyst went on “Get Up!” on Friday and explained why he thinks the C’s can knock off Golden State next season and win the title.

In other words, @RealJayWilliams says the Celtics are beating the Warriors in the Finals. pic.twitter.com/T0k6HIQlur — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 13, 2018

If the C’s remain healthy they have all the necessary tools to match up with Dubs. Hayward, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown give Boston three lengthy defenders to throw at Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. And Irving’s explosive offensive game will force Stephen Curry to work on the defensive end of the floor which something that helped the Cleveland Cavaliers come back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals.

It will take a Herculean effort to take down the champs, but the Celtics have all the talent to hang banner 18 next season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images