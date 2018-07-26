Why Kevin Durant Believes LeBron James’ Move To Lakers Was ‘Perfect’

LeBron James started another chapter in his storied career this offseason when he elected to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

The 33-year-old star chose to wave goodbye to the Eastern Conference and take on the difficult path of making the NBA Finals out of the stacked Western Conference. James signed a four-year, $153.3 million contract and told Lakers president of basketball operations that he’s there for the long haul and not to make hasty decisions like trading young stars Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart or Lonzo Ball for an established superstar.

While James has taken some flack from those who believe joining the Lakers means The King no longer is prioritizing winning, the NBA’s second-best player loved what James did.

“I loved it. I absolutely loved it,” Kevin Durant told The Undefeated’s Marc Spears. “I thought it was the perfect decision, perfect move, did everything he was supposed to do in Cleveland. I think this is the perfect next step for him, and he’s kinda breaking down the barriers of what an NBA superstar is supposed to be. You feel like you’re just supposed to play it out in one spot. I think he did a good job of giving different chapters. I think it’s gonna make his book even more interesting when it’s done.”

James and Durant’s Golden State Warriors battled it out in the past two NBA Finals, and now they will duel for Western Conference supremacy with the Dubs having a healthy leg up on the new-look Lakers out of the gate.

The decision to join the Lakers indeed is the “perfect” next chapter for the arguably the greatest player in NBA history. James already has etched himself on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore and becoming the next in a long line of Laker greats only will further elevate his legacy.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images