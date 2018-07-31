Why LeBron James Didn’t Push Lakers To Trade For Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James could have told the Los Angeles Lakers he’d sign with them in free agency only if they did whatever it took to trade for Kawhi Leonard. But he didn’t.

Instead, James signed a four-year contract with the Lakers — a young team coming off a 35-47 season — in large because of the direction Los Angeles already appeared to be headed.

“Because I love the young guys that they have, and I’m not trying to force my hand in no way, shape or form,” James explained this week during a sitdown interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols when asked why he didn’t push the Lakers to trade for Leonard. “I believe (Lakers general manager) Rob (Pelinka) and (president of basketball operations) Magic (Johnson) and (owner) Jeanie (Buss) have done an unbelievable job of reshaping what the organization should be, keeping Dr. Buss’ dreams and what he was all about, to keep that going. I feel like they know what’s best for the team, and I wanted to be a piece to continue that motion of being back to a championship franchise where they should be.”

The Lakers didn’t trade for Leonard, whom the San Antonio Spurs ultimately dealt to the Toronto Raptors, but that doesn’t mean him and James won’t team up in the near future. Leonard is set to hit free agency next season, at which point the Lakers could sign the two-time All-Star.

Until then, however, it looks like James will compete in the Western Conference alongside a young core and an assortment of polarizing veterans the Lakers signed to one-year contracts, including Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley. It’s fair to question whether the Lakers can contend with the likes of the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets even with James, who’s still widely considered the NBA’s best player at age 33.

” ‘Cause we got guys who love to play basketball. And that’s what they do every single day,” James told Nichols when asked why people shouldn’t be so skeptical of Los Angeles’ strange roster. “I love that, and I think Pelinka and Magic love that as well. And that’s why they made the signings.

“Bringing Lance (Stephenson) and JaVale (McGee) and (Michael Beasley) and (Rajon) Rondo — guys that every day, they wake up, they’re thinkin’ about the game of basketball. Everything else is secondary. So we look forward to all the challenges and, I mean, eyebrows is always gonna get raised when my name is involved anyway, so it shouldn’t even be a surprise.”

Do the Lakers have enough to contend for a championship? Maybe not this season. Just don’t tell that to LeBron.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports