Why Shannon Sharpe Believes Bill Belichick Didn’t Trade Jimmy Garoppolo To Browns

The San Francisco 49ers were the winners of the Jimmy Garoppolo sweepstakes, but they might not have been the highest bidder.

In a recent column scribed by Bleacher Report’s Joon Lee, it was reported that the Cleveland Browns actually provided a richer offer to the New England Patriots than the Niners. While Lee reports coach Bill Belichick took a lesser offer to set Garoppolo up in a better situation, Shannon Sharpe believes there’s more to it.

During Tuesday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1, Sharpe explained why he believes Belichick shipped Jimmy G to the Bay Area. Although there’s no denying San Francisco provides a greater opportunity to succeed than Cleveland, Sharpe believes Belichick made the move with vanity in mind.

Here’s Sharpe’s reasoning (segment begins at 1:57 mark):

“Tom Brady felt he was better than Drew Bledsoe when he first got to New England… This is the way you have to think. You don’t think Steve Young thought he was better than Joe Montana?” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/IN3ImZE5IL — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 24, 2018

In addition to Lee’s story, multiple other columns this week have highlighted the relationship between Belichick and Garoppolo. In fact, it was reported the Patriots coach texted his former quarterback after each of his wins with the 49ers.

It’s anyone’s guess as to why Belichick handled the Garoppolo trade the way he did. But it’s starting to become apparent that parting ways with the 26-year-old was far from easy for the Patriots coach.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports