Why Skip Bayless Believes Tom Brady Is Better Leader Than LeBron James

Skip Bayless has two words for Magic Johnson: Tom Brady.

Johnson suggested last week that LeBron James is the “greatest leader in sports,” which Shannon Sharpe agreed with Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed.” Bayless has a far different opinion on the matter, arguing with Sharpe that Brady is on another level when it comes to leadership qualities.

"LeBron James does not belong in the same universe on leadership when it comes to Tom Brady." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/qYVe1YiXtK — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 16, 2018

James and Brady are two of the most popular and successful athletes of this generation. They’re also exceptional leaders, so it’s hard to choose between the two without slighting the other.

But Johnson’s praise of James, who signed a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, certainly raises an interesting question: Is he really on par with Brady, who’s won five Super Bowl titles as the face of the New England Patriots?

