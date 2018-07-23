Why Skip Bayless Believes Tom Brady Posted Trick Pass Instagram Video

It’s no secret that everything Tom Brady does is dissected under a microscope, but sometimes the level of over-analyzation toward TB12 is a bit baffling.

Brady was the topic of conversation once again over the weekend, but it had nothing to do with his training camp status, his relationship with Bill Belichick and Co. or the New England Patriots in general. Nope, it was a fun trick pass Instagram video that caused the star quarterback to grab headlines.

Some sports pundits, however, couldn’t take the clip for what it was.

FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” co-host Skip Bayless thought there was a little more to Brady posting the Instagram video, which he explained via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Tom Brady posted a parody version of the look-at-me videos so many star athletes post unnecessarily. He's not self-promoting, he's laughing. This was his Dude Perfect. He doesn't need to say, "Watch this." He's the reigning MVP who threw for a playoff-record 505 yds in the SBowl. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 23, 2018

Uh … ok.

Is it possible for Brady to just have a little fun over the summer without the hunt for a deeper meaning to his actions? Apparently not.

