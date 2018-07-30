Wizards’ Dwight Howard Reveals John Wall’s Role In Rejecting Warriors

How did John Wall convince Dwight Howard playing with him is a better opportunity than joining the reigning NBA champions?

Howard revealed Friday at his introductory Washington Wizards press conference Wall helped recruit him to the team as a free-agent signing. Wall sent Howard an Instagram message, which made the veteran center consider playing with an elite point guard would be better for his career than signing with the Golden State Warriors.

“No lie, when I saw the message on Instagram, I really got so happy,” Howard said, per NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes. “I was like ‘John just DM’d me, oh man this is crazy!’ After that, I really just started to put on my thinking cap,” Howard said. “I just thought about all the possibilities. I was like ‘man, this could be the best spot for me.’

“He (Wall) just said ‘do you want to come to D.C.?’ It wasn’t too much to be said. After he said that, I was like ‘bro, I’m with it.’ That conversation was like a confirmation for me. Him reaching out, I’ve never had a guy like John Wall as a point guard, so why lose that opportunity?”

Howard then said Wall’s social-media overture helped sway him to reject the Warriors — who already had been in contact with him — and sign a two-year, $11 million contract with the Wizards.

“Golden State called and I thought about them,” Howard said. “But once John sent me that message, I was like, man. I couldn’t tell him at first, but I was like ‘man, I’m going to be a Wizard.’ That was my mindset.”

The Warriors don’t need your sympathy. They ultimately signed DeMarcus Cousins, an upgrade on Howard when healthy, to a one-year, $5.3 million contract.

