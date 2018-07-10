World Cup

World Cup Now: Semifinals Preview, France-Belgium And England-Croatia

by on Mon, Jul 9, 2018 at 11:42PM
In Tuesday’s World Cup Now, NESN.com’s Courtney Cox previews the two semifinal matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France vs. Belgium and England vs. Croatia.

Marcus O’Mard also takes a look at the exits by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar while OddsShark’s Andrew Avery brings you up to date on the best World Cup betting strategies. Cox also takes a look back at what has made the 2018 version of the World Cup so special.

