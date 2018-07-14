Xander Bogaerts Makes Blue Jays Pay For Intentional Walk To J.D. Martinez

The next time a team elects to walk J.D. Martinez to face Xander Bogaerts they might want to think twice.

At least, the Toronto Blue Jays will.

The Jays and Boston Red Sox were tied at two in the bottom of the 10th inning when Toronto chose to intentionally walk Martinez to load the bases for Bogaerts.

After working the count 2-0, the Red Sox shortstop tattooed a walk-off grand slam to straightaway center field to give Boston a 6-2 win.

Bogaerts spoke with NESN’s Jahmai Webster after his heroics, noting he was just looking for a pitch in the middle of the plate he could put in the air.

