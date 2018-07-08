Zdeno Chara Reflects On Parenting, Honors Fruits And Veggies In New Instagram

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Zdeno Chara is the NHL’s largest player, but he also might be its most thoughtful.

The Boston Bruins defenseman became a social media star last season, churning out one passionate post after another. That winning streak has continued in the offseason, with Sunday’s post representing yet another high mark.

Chara shared three pictures of children picking fruits and vegetables in his native Slovakia, and accompanied the photos with a caption reflecting on the wonders of parenting, as well as the importance of turning to nature for your dietary needs.

(You can click here to view Chara’s post.)

“As a parents the most joy and happiness we can get is by seeing our children grow healthy and happy,” Chara wrote. “The most help we can give them is by guiding them to what really matters. To me it’s appreciating what we eat and never let go the true values. Eventually it will determine what decisions and choices they make.

“Fruits and Vegetables hold particularly every ingredients for medicine without chemical and industry involvement. Nature itself could be answer to every illness and can help cure human beings. Plants can help clear our souls and open our minds, it holds the greatest treasures for optimal health and best way to fuel our lives.

“#nature#plants#factsoffood#health#energy#leadership#sunshine#water#air#rest#exercise#diet

#richroll#plantbasednews”

To all that, we’ll add just this: #Facts.