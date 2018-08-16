2018-19 NHL MVP Odds: Opening Betting Lines Include Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak

The start of NHL training camps is just a month away, and that means it’s time to look at the opening betting odds for the 2018-19 Hart Trophy (league MVP).
New Jersey Devils left winger Taylor Hall is the reigning Hart Trophy winner after a fantastic season in which he led a young, inexperienced team to the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Bovada on Thursday revealed the opening MVP odds for the upcoming 2018-19 campaign, and included among them are two Boston Bruins players: wingers Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. Surprisingly absent from the list was Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, who was a top MVP candidate last season before injuries limited him to 64 games played.
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, who won the Hart Trophy in 2016-17, is the favorite to win it again this season.
Here’s the full list:
Connor McDavid: 10/3
Sidney Crosby: 13/2
Auston Matthews: 10/1
Alexander Ovechkin: 10/1
John Tavares: 10/1
Taylor Hall: 15/1
Nikita Kucherov: 15/1
Nathan MacKinnon: 15/1
Mark Scheifele: 15/1
Anze Kopitar: 18/1
Evgeni Malkin: 18/1
Patrick Kane: 20/1
Claude Giroux: 25/1
Brad Marchand: 25/1
Steven Stamkos: 25/1
Vladimir Tarasenko: 25/1
Jack Eichel: 33/1
Jamie Benn: 40/1
Patrik Laine: 40/1
Nicklas Backstrom: 50/1
Filip Forsberg: 50/1
Johnny Gaudreau: 50/1
Ilya Kovalchuk: 50/1
Evgeny Kuznetsov: 50/1
Artemi Panarin: 50/1
Tyler Seguin: 50/1
Blake Wheeler: 50/1
Logan Couture: 66/1
Phil Kessel: 75/1
Joe Pavelski: 75/1
Aleksander Barkov: 100/1
Jonathan Marchessault: 100/1
David Pastrnak: 100/1
Alexander Radulov: 100/1
