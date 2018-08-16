2018-19 NHL MVP Odds: Opening Betting Lines Include Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak

The start of NHL training camps is just a month away, and that means it’s time to look at the opening betting odds for the 2018-19 Hart Trophy (league MVP).

New Jersey Devils left winger Taylor Hall is the reigning Hart Trophy winner after a fantastic season in which he led a young, inexperienced team to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Bovada on Thursday revealed the opening MVP odds for the upcoming 2018-19 campaign, and included among them are two Boston Bruins players: wingers Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. Surprisingly absent from the list was Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, who was a top MVP candidate last season before injuries limited him to 64 games played.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, who won the Hart Trophy in 2016-17, is the favorite to win it again this season.

Here’s the full list:

Connor McDavid: 10/3

Sidney Crosby: 13/2

Auston Matthews: 10/1

Alexander Ovechkin: 10/1

John Tavares: 10/1

Taylor Hall: 15/1

Nikita Kucherov: 15/1

Nathan MacKinnon: 15/1

Mark Scheifele: 15/1

Anze Kopitar: 18/1

Evgeni Malkin: 18/1

Patrick Kane: 20/1

Claude Giroux: 25/1

Brad Marchand: 25/1

Steven Stamkos: 25/1

Vladimir Tarasenko: 25/1

Jack Eichel: 33/1

Jamie Benn: 40/1

Patrik Laine: 40/1

Nicklas Backstrom: 50/1

Filip Forsberg: 50/1

Johnny Gaudreau: 50/1

Ilya Kovalchuk: 50/1

Evgeny Kuznetsov: 50/1

Artemi Panarin: 50/1

Tyler Seguin: 50/1

Blake Wheeler: 50/1

Logan Couture: 66/1

Phil Kessel: 75/1

Joe Pavelski: 75/1

Aleksander Barkov: 100/1

Jonathan Marchessault: 100/1

David Pastrnak: 100/1

Alexander Radulov: 100/1

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images