2018 AP Preseason Top 25 Poll: First College Football Rankings Of Season Revealed

The 2018 college football season begins in earnest Labor Day weekend, but plenty of debate already has begun after the AP released its preseason Top 25 poll Monday.
Defending champion Alabama is the No. 1 ranked team, which is far from surprising. ‘Bama is bringing back both of its quarterbacks and was bolstered by another top recruiting class. Oh, and Nick Saban still is the head coach.
Clemson, who won the 2016 College Football Playoff, is No. 2. Last season’s runner-up, Georgia, is No. 3, and a pair of Big Ten teams, Wisconsin (No. 4) and Ohio State (No. 5), round out the top five.
Miami is No. 8 amid high expectations. “The U” lost in the Orange Bowl last season and hasn’t won a major bowl game since winning the Orange Bowl in 2004.
Notre Dame’s ranking always creates a stir, and the Fighting Irish will begin the season at No. 12. We’ll learn a lot about Notre Dame on opening day when it hosts No. 14 Michigan in a matchup of two teams this poll might have overrated.
Here’s the complete AP preseason top 25 poll:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Wisconsin
5. Ohio State
6. Washington
7. Oklahoma
8. Miami
9. Auburn
10. Penn State
11. Michigan State
12. Notre Dame
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. USC
16. TCU
17. West Virginia
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. Virginia Tech
21. UCF
22. Boise State
23. Texas
24. Oregon
25. LSU
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images
