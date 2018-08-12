2018 NASCAR Live Stream: How To Watch Michigan Race Online, On TV

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is in Michigan for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

The 2-mile track often provides some of NASCAR’s fastest racing, thanks to its long straightaways, wide corners and lack of restrictor plate requirement. Of course, the high-speed action also can lead to aggressive racing and, as a result, plenty of wrecks.

Denny Hamlin will start on the pole as he searches for his first win of the season. The top five is rounded out by series leader Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones and Austin Dillon.

However, all eyes will be on Chase Elliott, who will look to get back into victory lane after earning his first Cup victory last weekend at Watkins Glen International.

Here’s how to watch the Consumers Energy 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Aug. 12, at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images