2019 Red Sox Schedule: Boston Begins Season With Brutal West Coast Trip

We know, we know: The Boston Red Sox still have a lot of baseball to play in 2018.

But hey, it’s never too early to look forward to the next season, right?

Major League Baseball on Wednesday released each team’s schedule for the 2019 season. The Red Sox’s 2019 slate has more than a few noteworthy dates, including a rugged west coast road trip to begin the season.

Here’s how Boston will kick off the 2019 campaign:

The 2019 Red Sox season begins on March 28 in Seattle, part of a 11-game road trip through Seattle (4), Oakland (4) and Arizona (3). Seattle won’t be playing its 1st game: M's open their season in Japan against the A’s. The 2019 Fenway home opener: April 9, vs. the Blue Jays. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) August 22, 2018

That’s tough.

Here’es the rest of the schedule:

The 2019 #RedSox schedule has been released! (but we‘ve still got work to do in 2018) 📆: https://t.co/WXHNQDScsE pic.twitter.com/4XNzJS0GCD — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 22, 2018

Outside of obvious marquee matchups with American League rivals, especially the New York Yankees (including a two-game series in London), the most notable series on the Red Sox’s 2019 schedule is a midsummer series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park. Boston will host the National League West powerhouse for a three-game set from July 12-14.

Red Sox fans are hoping the club begins the 2019 gauntlet as defending World Series champions.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images