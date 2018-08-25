Aaron Judge Injury: Aaron Boone Gives Bleak Update On Star’s Fractured Wrist

It’s been almost a month since Aaron Judge fractured his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch, but the New York Yankees slugger is no closer to returning to the lineup.

At the time of the injury, Judge was expected to miss three to four weeks. It appears it’s going to be longer than that, as manager Aaron Boone told reporters prior to Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles that Judge still is feeling pain in the wrist and hasn’t started to swinging again. He added that New York is done guessing when Judge will return.

Boone said Judge is still feeling some pain in the wrist and isn’t quite ready to start swinging a bat — Erik Boland (@eboland11) August 24, 2018

Aaron Judge (right wrist fracture) has not resumed swinging a bat. Aaron Boone said that he is "optimistic that it will happen at some point, but when that is, we've stopped guessing on that." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 24, 2018

As of Saturday, the Yankees were 16-10 in the 26 games that Judge has missed and have maintained their lead in the American League Wild Card.

While it’s still a longshot for New York to catch the Boston Red Sox atop the division, they will need Judge at full strength if they have any plans to go deep into October.

New York has been hit with the injury bug over the past month with Gary Sanchez, Aroldis Chapman and Didi Gregorius joining Judge on the disabled list over that time.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports