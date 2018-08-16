Aaron Judge Injury: Brian Cashman Gives Ominous Update On Yankees Star

Despite the New York Yankees’ initial hopes, Aaron Judge isn’t walking through that door anytime soon.

The Yankees initially announced Judge would miss at least three weeks after fracturing his wrist on July 26. It’s now been three weeks, however, and the New York outfielder hasn’t even begun swinging a bat.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman admitted Wednesday the club’s timetable may have been too optimistic.

“We repeated an MRI the other day to get a status,” Cashman told WFAN’s Mike Francesa. “It’s taking longer. Normally, we underpromise/overperform where we give an extended round. We thought maybe three weeks would cover it. But it’s going to be longer than that. So, we missed on the timeframe.”

Judge’s recent MRI didn’t reveal any issues, according to Cashman. The 26-year-old recently received a cortisone shot to alleviate some pain, and Cashman said he could “start potentially progressing” Wednesday depending on how he feels.

Judge, who was hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs prior to his injury, has made some strides in his rehab. He took simulated underwater swings without a bat Wednesday and has been doing other baseball activities like conditioning and baserunning drills, per manager Aaron Boone.

Neither Cashman nor Boone gave an updated timetable for the slugger, though, and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be returning anytime in the near future.

That’s unfortunate news for the Bronx Bombers, who have gone 13-13 since the All-Star break and now sit 10 games behind the red-hot Boston Red Sox in the American League East. They still hold a 3 1/2-game lead over the Oakland Athletics for the first Wild Card spot, but they obviously want their top hitter back in the lineup as soon as possible.

