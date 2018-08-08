Aaron Rodgers Thinks NFL Can Learn From LeBron James’ Response To Donald Trump

When President Donald Trump criticized LeBron James’ intelligence in a tweet over the weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers star chose to ignore Trump’s late-night rant instead of giving the statement the time of day it didn’t deserve.

Aaron Rodgers believes the NFL, which continually comes under fire from Trump due to the national anthem protests, could learn a thing from how James handles the president’s ire.

“I think that the more that we give credence to stuff like that, the more it’s gonna live on,” Rodgers said in an interview with NFL Media’s Michael Silver. “I think if we can learn to ignore or not respond to stuff like that — if we can — it takes away the power of statements like that.”

“(It was) absolutely beautiful,” Rodgers said of James ignoring the tweet. “At a time where he’s putting on display his school, which is changing lives, there’s no need (to respond). Because you’re just giving attention to that (tweet); that’s what they want. So just don’t respond.”

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback thinks James’ approach is something that NFL players should practice when taking heat on social media for wanting to bring awareness to the racial and social inequality that exists in this country.

“Yeah, I’ve gotten a ton of that on my social media,” Rodgers said. “Not really in person, (though) I wouldn’t mind a conversation about that in person. I don’t shy away from that stuff. But definitely a lot online, and I don’t need to respond to that. I really don’t, because it’s giving credence to an opinion, and value to an opinion, that’s way off base — because they’ve missed the point of what this was all about.”

Trump has worked to frame the NFL players as being anti-military if they protest the anthem. Rodgers, who does a lot of work with The Wounded Warrior Project, wants the attention to be focused on the actual reason for the protests.

“I don’t know how many times we can say, as a player and as a group, how much we love and support and appreciate the troops, and the opportunities this country allows us. But this is about equality and something bigger than ourselves, and bringing people together, and love and connectedness and equality and social justice, and putting a light on people who deserve to have the attention for their causes and their difficult situations that they’re in. You know, people have their opinion — you shouldn’t do it during the anthem, you shouldn’t do it during this — that’s fine. But let’s not take away from what the real issue is.”

