Red Sox’s Alex Cora ‘Expects Greatness’ From Mookie Betts Every Night

There’s just no stopping Mookie Betts.

Though Boston ultimately lost 8-5 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, the Red Sox outfielder added to his impressive season when he hit for the cycle at Rogers Centre — completing the feat in his final at-bat of the game.

After the game, Boston manager Alex Cora had high praise for the 25-year-old, raving about how great he continues to be at the plate.

