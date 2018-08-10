Red Sox’s Alex Cora ‘Expects Greatness’ From Mookie Betts Every Night

There’s just no stopping Mookie Betts.
Though Boston ultimately lost 8-5 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, the Red Sox outfielder added to his impressive season when he hit for the cycle at Rogers Centre — completing the feat in his final at-bat of the game.
After the game, Boston manager Alex Cora had high praise for the 25-year-old, raving about how great he continues to be at the plate.
To hear from Cora, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP