Alex Cora Extremely ‘Proud’ Of Xander Bogaerts’ Exceptional 2018 Season

When Alex Cora was named manager of the Boston Red Sox, there was one player, in particular, he hoped he could help have a bounce back year in 2018.

That player was Xander Bogaerts, and Cora appears to have connected with the Red Sox shortstop. Bogaerts has had an exceptional 2018 campaign to this point, hitting .272 with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs.

Cora gushed about his shortstop after the Red Sox’s 5-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of the doubleheader Saturday, noting how “proud” he was of the young shortstop.

To hear from Cora, watch the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

