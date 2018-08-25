Alex Cora, Like Dustin Pedroia, Believes 2B Still Could Contribute In 2018

Dustin Pedroia still wants to come back this season, and Alex Cora likewise is not ruling it out.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman has been on the shelf for all but three games this season due to offseason cartilage restoration surgery and resulting inflammation after a brief return to big league action.

Although the Red Sox went as far as trading for Ian Kinsler so utility men Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez could be utilized elsewhere, Pedroia has held out hope that he could play again in 2018 season.

“I’m preparing right now to hopefully, if it’s possible, if the team needs me this year, to be ready,” Pedroia said Tuesday in a phone interview during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon. “I don’t know if they know it’s possible, and I don’t know if it’s possible. All I’m doing right now is working.”

Before Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Sox manager indicated that he too feels that is possible, albeit with some obvious barriers.

“He feels that he’s going to contribute this year,” Cora said, via The Boston Herald. “I feel the same way. Just a matter of how much time we have. We don’t have anything set as far as timetables, but we’re feeling good with the progress.”

The 35-year-old and the organization agreed that it was best for him to get away from the team and continue his rehab in his native Arizona. He’s been there for a few weeks now, and Cora indicated that Pedroia lately mostly is having good days.

“He’s feeling OK,” Cora said, via The Herald. “Having good days, bad days. Mostly good days. It’s different now, he’s kind of learning how to run, using other muscles. You get used to doing something a certain way, all of a sudden they’re teaching you to do it right, quote unquote. It’s not that easy.”

Although the Red Sox have been plenty fine without Pedroia, he’s long proven to be stable, and would be yet another asset for his team. He hit .293 last season with seven home runs and 62 RBIs.

