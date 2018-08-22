Alex Cora, Mookie Betts Not Worried About Red Sox’s Struggles Vs. Indians

The Boston Red Sox have dropped the first two games of their four-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park, but Mookie Betts and Alex Cora aren’t concerned.

Following the Red Sox’s 6-3 loss on Tuesday, Cora lauded the Indians’ offense and how they keep everything up the middle. The Sox manager likened Cleveland’s offense to the Sox’s bats when they are right. Betts pointed to Boston’s record and consistent play throughout the season as a reason not to be concerned about two losses to the American League Central leaders.

