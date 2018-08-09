Alex Cora Praises Brian Johnson After Another Solid Start For Red Sox

Brian Johnson has been everything the Boston Red Sox could have hoped for this season.

Tabbed in spring training as the possible odd man out, Johnson started the season in the starting rotation due to Drew Pomeranz’s injury and has oscillated between the bullpen and the rotation throughout the year.

The left-hander has done solid work in whatever role manager Alex Cora puts him in, which lately has been filling in for injured ace Chris Sale.

Cora praised Johnson after the lefty earned the win Wednesday in the Red Sox’s 10-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, noting Johnson has accepted whatever assignment has come his way this season.

