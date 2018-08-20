Alex Cora Shares Some Great Tales From Time Playing For Terry Francona

Alex Cora is no stranger to Terry Francona.

The Red Sox manager played under Francona when he was managing Boston over a decade ago, including in 2007 when the team won the World Series.

Now, however, the two will meet again at Fenway Park as Tito and the Cleveland Indians will take on Cora and the Red Sox in a four-game set beginning Monday. But before the two American League division leaders begin their matchup, Cora recounted what it was like playing for Francona and how the skipper would motivate his players.

“J.D. (Drew) was pull happy in ’07. Very pull happy. Everything roll over, roll over, roll over,” Cora said, via WEEI’s John Tomase. “So Tito goes, before a game, he goes, ‘J.D., every time you hit the wall, you get …’ whatever, ‘a gift,’ let’s put it that way. So J.D’s first at-bat he goes and he hits the wall. So he goes that way and J.D. is getting a lot of gifts from Tito, boom, boom, boom.

“There was one, the corner of the wall right there and J.D. hit one, and Tito was like, ‘that one hit the right side of the wall,’ and J.D. was like, ‘No way. It hit the wall,'” Cora added. “They were going back and forth, back and forth during the game and he came up to the video room to see it and we’re talking about J.D. making a lot of gifts, you know? They went at it, so they came up and they watched it and actually J.D. was right, the ball hit the wall.”

Francona also made a similar bet with Cora when the team played the New York Yankees

“(Dustin Pedroia) was hitting .140, I was hitting .450 and I hit a home run and he goes, ‘Four RBIs, you guys get a gift.’ I hit a homer right away. Boom, I’ve got two RBIs,” Cora said. “Then I have a man at first in like the seventh and I hit a fly ball to right in the old Yankee Stadium, the ball hit the wall and it was a triple so I only got one RBI and the other guy scored.”

So, how did Francona react to Cora only getting three RBIs?

“When I got to the dugout, he was like, ‘I was just hoping that ball didn’t go out.’ He was rooting against me, actually.”

Sounds like he didn’t want to buy anyone another gift.

But who knows, maybe there will be a friendly wager in the teams’ four-game set.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images