Alex Cora Reflects On Impact Of Rick Porcello’s Double Vs. Nationals

Rick Porcello grabbed headlines with his double against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night, but that wasn’t the right-hander’s first two-bagger of the season.

Porcello’s other extra-base knock in 2018 came against the Nationals on July 3, when Porcello roped a three-RBI double against Washington ace Max Scherzer.

Speaking with the media after the Red Sox’s win over the Phillies, manager Alex Cora talked about the impact of Porcello’s first two-base hit of the season, since when Boston is 30-6.

To hear from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports