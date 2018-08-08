Alex Cora Reveals Game Plan For Rafael Devers Upon Return From Injury

The Boston Red Sox received a roster boost Wednesday afternoon.

Rafael Devers was activated from the disabled list and promptly placed into the Red Sox’s lineup for the middle game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Prior to the contest at Rogers Centre, manager Alex Cora provided a full update on Devers, who will not play Thursday before returning to game action Friday.

