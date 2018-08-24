Alex Cora Sees Himself In Brock Holt, Explains Importance To Red Sox Team

It’s no secret Brock Holt is an important piece to this Boston Red Sox team.

The super utility man is hitting .263 in 84 games played this season with three home runs, 32 RBIs and a .341 OBP. He may not lead the league in any category, but what he brings to the team — whether it’s a hug for J.D. Martinez after he hits a home run or showcasing his love for his teammates via Instagram — doesn’t go unnoticed in the clubhouse.

Before Thursday’s 7-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park, Sox manager Alex Cora put into perspective just what the 30-year-old brings to the team, even noting he sees a lot of himself in Holt.

“First of all (Holt) is a good player, he can play multiple positions and he relates with everybody. He’s a bridge guy like I was in 2007 and 2008. People felt I was a bridge guy between cultures, and Mikey Lowell was the same thing,” Cora said, via WEEI’s Connor Donahue. “With (Holt) the only difference is he’s not bilingual, but he relates with everybody. You can see him having a conversation with J.D., whose another bridge guy because of his culture and being bilingual. But you can see (Holt) having the same conversation with J.D. that he would have with (Rafael) Devers, which is great. It’s cool.”

Holt has been seeing a lot of playing time this season due to injuries to Dustin Pedroia, Rafael Devers and Ian Kinsler, but now with Kinsler back from the disabled list, Holt has been platooning at third base with Eduardo Nunez, a decision Cora said Holt understands.

“We have a good relationship, but he’s actually a lot better than I was as a player,” Cora said. “At the same time he respects me because I was that guy with the teams I played for. He understands that I know what that role is all about.

With Pedroia’s return up in the air, it’s nice to see Cora have such confidence in someone who not only helps keep the team loose but is willing to do what he can in order to help the Red Sox win.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images