Alex Cora Tips Cap To Phillies’ Bullpen After Red Sox’s 7-4 Loss

The Boston Red Sox were unable to complete a two-game sweep of the Phillies on Wednesday night, and it was due in large part to Philadelphia’s bullpen.

The Red Sox had their opportunity to bury the Phillies early on, as they plated three runs in the third inning and had a chance to blow it open with bases loaded and no outs when Phillies manager Gabe Kapler went the bullpen.

Hector Neris got out of the inning without allowing another run and the rest of the Phillies’ pen took it from there, allowing only one more run in Philadelphia’s 7-4 win at Citizens Bank Park.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Kapler’s use of the bullpen in the series finale.

