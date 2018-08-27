Andrew Hawkins Cracks Another Joke About Patriots And Veteran Wideouts

Andrew Hawkins just can’t keep the New England Patriots out of his (digital) mouth.

The former NFL wide receiver, as you might recall, spent a month with the Patriots last summer before retiring. Hawkins’ story mirrors those of fellow wideouts Reggie Wayne, who retired after being cut by New England a few days before the start of the 2015 season, and Eric Decker, who retired Sunday following an unimpressive preseason with the Pats.

Hawkins has been vocal about how tough it is for a veteran receiver to learn New England’s complex offense, and even poked fun at himself after Decker decided to call it a career.

That brings us to Monday morning, when Hawkins dished out the following joke about the Patriots:

“Patriots: Welcome to New Engla…

“Newly signed veteran WR:”

Hawkins then shared this video of boxer Curtis Harper, who walked out of a ring in protest one second into his fight Friday night:

To recap: Hawkins is comparing the Patriots’ history of receiver reclamation projects with the comical briefness of Harper’s bout with Efe Ajagba. Got it? Good.

Whether you find Hawkins’ quip to be humorous is up to you. What is no laughing matter, however, is how brutally thin the Patriots currently are at wide receiver.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images