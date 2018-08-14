Andrew Hawkins Explains Possible Reason For Eric Decker’s Struggles With Patriots

It’s not uncommon for proven wide receivers to swing and miss with the New England Patriots.

Several wideouts have tried their hand with the Patriots in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era and ultimately didn’t pan out, including Chad Johnson, Torry Holt and Joey Galloway.

Eric Decker is in danger of joining this list, as the veteran wideout has struggled in Patriots training camp since signing with the team as a free agent Aug. 2. Decker’s shortcomings simply could be a matter of rust, but Monday, another former Patriot offered insight as to why the 31-year-old hasn’t been able to impress in New England yet.

Andrew Hawkins, who spent a month with the Patriots last summer before announcing his retirement from the NFL, took to Twitter to shed light on the pressure that comes with being a new player in New England.

From experience, adjusting to the Patriots system has you thinking about what to do SO MUCH, that you lose concentration on routine things. They (Coaches/Players) actually warned me about it ahead of time & told me when it happens "just keep pushing, it happens to everyone" https://t.co/ESr9O75Zd9 — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) August 13, 2018

Decker seemingly will have every opportunity to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster as the team is thin at wide receiver, especially with Julian Edelman sidelined the first four games due to suspension. And if the ninth-year pro gets better like he vowed to after Monday’s practice, who knows, maybe he could become an impact player for Brady and Co.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports