Andrew McCutchen’s Breakdown Of Giants-Dodgers Brawl Is Terrific Content

Imagine if a professional baseball player came into your living room, sat down on your couch and gave an unfiltered, first-hand account of the brawl he was in last night. Wouldn’t that be awesome?
That’s essentially what Andrew McCutchen did Wednesday — and it was awesome.
One day after the San Francisco Giants’ benches-clearing donnybrook with the Los Angeles Dodgers, McCutchen filmed a selfie video detailing exactly what he was thinking when things started to go down.
The best part of this video is McCutchen’s honesty. The whole ritual of outfielders jogging into the infield and pretending to get involved in a fight they had no part in starting is a little absurd, and the 31-year-old captured that perfectly here.
He also dropped this gem of a line describing fights from an outfielder’s perspective:
“Being an outfielder in a brawl is equivalent to a little kid showing up to a birthday party late.”
First-hand videos from athletes have become more of a thing in the last few years, with LeBron James’ “Uninterrupted” venture leading the charge. They tend to be hit-or-miss, but McCutchen smacked this one out of the park.
Can we get more breakdowns like these, Andrew?
Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images
