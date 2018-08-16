Andrew McCutchen’s Breakdown Of Giants-Dodgers Brawl Is Terrific Content

Imagine if a professional baseball player came into your living room, sat down on your couch and gave an unfiltered, first-hand account of the brawl he was in last night. Wouldn’t that be awesome?

That’s essentially what Andrew McCutchen did Wednesday — and it was awesome.

One day after the San Francisco Giants’ benches-clearing donnybrook with the Los Angeles Dodgers, McCutchen filmed a selfie video detailing exactly what he was thinking when things started to go down.

.@TheCUTCH22 gives us a hilarious breakdown of last night's kerfuffle between the Giants & Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/NDkas5seq2 — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 15, 2018

The best part of this video is McCutchen’s honesty. The whole ritual of outfielders jogging into the infield and pretending to get involved in a fight they had no part in starting is a little absurd, and the 31-year-old captured that perfectly here.

He also dropped this gem of a line describing fights from an outfielder’s perspective:

“Being an outfielder in a brawl is equivalent to a little kid showing up to a birthday party late.”

First-hand videos from athletes have become more of a thing in the last few years, with LeBron James’ “Uninterrupted” venture leading the charge. They tend to be hit-or-miss, but McCutchen smacked this one out of the park.

Can we get more breakdowns like these, Andrew?

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images