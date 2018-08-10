Angels Place Outfielder Mike Trout On 10-Day Disabled List With Wrist Injury

The Los Angeles Angels will be without their star outfielder for the next few games.

The team announced Friday that Mike Trout was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right wrist inflammation. The move is retroactive to Aug. 6.

Trout, yet again, is in the midst of a stellar season with the Angels, batting .309 with 30 home runs, 60 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. He went back-and-forth for the Major League Baseball lead in homers with Boston Red Sox sluggers J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts, but he now sits in a tie for sixth-most with Seattle Mariners’ Nelson Cruz.

The 25-year-old is eligible to be activated Thursday at the earliest when Los Angeles takes on the Texas Rangers.

