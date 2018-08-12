Arsenal Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Manchester City begins its English Premier League title defense Sunday against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Man City’s domestic success has been well documented over the last few years, while Arsenal have failed to finish in the top four of the EPL in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1996.

The Gunners are hoping for a much-improved campaign to begin the post-Arsene Wenger era, and they are going to be challenged right off the bat against England’s top team.

Here’s how to watch Manchester City vs. Arsenal online.

When: Sunday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images