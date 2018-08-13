Baseball Signed By 11 Of 12 Players In First HOF Class Sets Record Sale

Sports memorabilia history was made Saturday night.

A baseball autographed by 11 of the 12 players inducted in the first National Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in 1939 was sold for $623,369 by SCP Auctions. The staggering price set a new record high for an autographed baseball. The previous record was set by a Babe Ruth-autographed ball, which sold for $388,000.

Ruth, Ty Cobb, Cy Young and Walter Johnson were among those to autograph the ball. The lone missing signature is that of Lou Gehrig, who was too sick to attend the 1939 ceremony, according to ESPN.

Here’s a photo of the ball:

Yes, @SCPAuctions is proud to set the new world record price for any autographed baseball. $623,369. Previous records were Babe Ruth single-signed for $388K followed by Ruth/Gehrig dual-signed for $343K. @MLB @BaseballHall #Cooperstown #WorldRecord https://t.co/I19Iqqwzrs — SCP Auctions (@SCPAuctions) August 12, 2018

“The sheer greatness of this ball is simply unrivaled,” SCP Auctions president David Kohler said in a statement, via ESPN. “Its historical importance compounded by the impeccable provenance and state of preservation elevate it to singular status as the most important and valuable autographed baseball in the world. The final price certainly proved this.”

So, how did a ball so old, signed by such all-time greats, stay in such pristine condition?

White Sox third baseman Marv Owen attended the 1939 ceremony and collected the autographs, per ESPN. He protected the ball in a fur-lined glove and stored it in a safe-deposit box, where it stayed until his death in 1991.

And that is why baseball memorabilia is the pinnacle of sports collecting.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images