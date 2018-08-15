Ben Roethlisberger Injury: Fantasy Impact Of Steelers QB Entering Concussion Protocol

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left practice early Wednesday after hitting his head on the ground, and he’s entered the concussion protocol as a result.

Coach Tomlin on #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: “Ben Roethlisberger sustained a hit today in practice. He is being evaluated by team doctors as part of the concussion protocol.” — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) August 14, 2018

Ben Roethlisberger told teammate Maurkice Pouncey that “he was good, he was fine.” Marcus Gilbert was blocking and saw Roethlisberger’s head “whip back.” — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 14, 2018

Concussions are a big deal, and Roethlisberger and the Steelers must be very careful and make sure the veteran QB is fully healthy before putting him back on the field.

The Steelers arguably are the second-best team in the AFC behind the New England Patriots, but they’ll only contend for a Super Bowl title if Roethlisberger is healthy and playing. Rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph shows plenty of promise after a productive career at Oklahoma State, but he’s unlikely to step in and lead the Steelers on a deep playoff run.

FANTASY IMPACT

Roethlisberger, when healthy, is among the most consistent fantasy quarterbacks. He has averaged 250 or more passing yards per game in nine straight seasons — the second-longest such streak behind Drew Brees’ active run of 12 seasons.

It can be tempting to draft Big Ben because of the elite weapons around him, most notably running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown. Roethlisberger is 36 years old, takes a lot of hits and hasn’t played a full season since 2016. He also has thrown for fewer than 30 touchdowns and more than 10 interceptions in each of the last three campaigns.

It might be wise to find a more reliable quarterback for your fantasy team.