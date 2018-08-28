Bill Belichick Clarifies What Alex Guerrero’s Role With Patriots Is

Monday reignited some flames in the Alex Guerrero-Tom Brady-Bill Belichick saga.

After losing privileges to travel with the New England Patriots last season, Guerrero, Brady’s trainer and business partner, was given them back, as evidenced by the fact he flew on the team plane last week en route to a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

That led to questioning during Brady’s weekly hit on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” on Monday, which after three questions led Brady to abruptly end the interview.

For better or for worse, Guerrero has become an interesting figure surrounding the Patriots, with plenty about his direct involvement with the team remaining unclear.

Later Monday, Belichick shed some light on the Guerrero situation during his weekly interview on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria.”

“He’s not a member of the organization,” Belichick said. “He works at TB12. I think we’re all aware of that. We have people in our traveling party, some are in the organization, most are, and some aren’t. We have people in various capacities that work with us on gameday, and again, every team has that. We have that too.

“Again, you need some extra people on gameday, Belichick added. “Video department, there could be specialty people on the medical staff, security and so forth. We have other people who are — some are full-time, some are let’s call it gameday-type employees because of just higher demands of certain areas on gameday.”

While Belichick’s comments aren’t a full-fledged outline of what Guerrero does with the team, it provides at least a little bit of insight into his involvement.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports