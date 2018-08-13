Bill Belichick Explains Why Jason McCourty Didn’t Play Vs. Redskins

FOXBORO — By most accounts, Jason McCourty has acclimated well to life in New England. But the veteran cornerback was nowhere to be found Thursday night, playing exactly zero snaps in the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Washington Redskins.

So, was McCourty’s absence injury-related? Or was he just an odd man out at Gillette Stadium?

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick suggested the latter scenario Monday morning.

“The guys we play, we play. The guys who didn’t play, didn’t play,” Belichick said at a press conference. “We’ll play other guys this week, and we’ll see how it goes.

“We all know I’m not talking about anybody’s injuries, so there’s no point in bringing that up or going through that. Can’t look at everybody every week. There’s just too many guys. Some guys will play one week, some guys will play more the other week.”

McCourty didn’t mention any injury Sunday when asked about Thursday’s DNP. His inactivity was somewhat surprising, though, considering he had been working with the second defensive unit for much of the offseason since joining the team via trade from the Cleveland Browns in March.

However, it certainly doesn’t sound like Devin McCourty’s twin brother is in Belichick’s doghouse.

“Very professional,” Belichick said when asked what it’s been like to work with Jason McCourty. “He’s been great. He’s smart, has experience, picks things up well. He’s been good.”

Barring an injury, it’s likely we’ll see more of McCourty this Thursday in the Patriots’ second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

