Bill Belichick Explains Why Patriots Haven’t Filled 90th Roster Spot

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have had an open roster spot for over a week since releasing wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell.

With perceived needs on the roster at wide receiver and linebacker and mounting injuries at running back, why haven’t the Patriots filled it yet? Especially with players like wide receivers Dez Bryant and Jeremy Maclin, linebacker Navarro Bowman and running back Orleans Darkwa still on the open market.

Curious ourselves, we asked head coach Bill Belichick. He said a relative lack of injuries in training camp has played a part.

“I’d say a combination of if there was a situation where we thought there was somebody we would want on the team at that spot, then we’d put them on there,” Belichick said. “If there wasn’t somebody that stood out in that way to us for, again, whatever the reasons are — I’m not saying the player isn’t good enough — maybe we just don’t have a spot for him at the position that he is at. Sometimes there are players out there that you wouldn’t mind adding on to your roster if you had a spot at the right position. Sometimes you end up adding players to your roster that you wouldn’t necessarily want to add to your roster but you need them and then you can put them into a competitive mix due to your lack of depth at that position.

“There’s a number of things on that. If you have an open spot and you don’t really know what’s going to happen then you’re able to use it. If you don’t have it and then something happens, then you’ve got to create one. Sometimes that’s another set of dominoes that gets tipped over. Fortunately, we haven’t really needed to fill that, but those are the ways of looking at it.”

While the Patriots aren’t stacked with elite talent at wide receiver, they do have a deep group of healthy players in Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Eric Decker, Braxton Berrios, Devin Lucien, Riley McCarron, Cordarrelle Patterson and Paul Turner. The Patriots have added Decker, Lucien and Turner since the summer began.

The Patriots also already have too many healthy linebackers to the point where they’ll have to cut one or two at 53-man roster cuts. It would be difficult to keep Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Elandon Roberts, Marquis Flowers, Nicholas Grigsby, Brandon King and Christian Sam.

If there’s one position the Patriots could add a player, it’s at running back, where Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead currently aren’t practicing. Running back Jeremy Hill, a standout in Week 1 of the preseason, also was limited in practice Tuesday. That’s left the Patriots with James White, Mike Gillislee, Brandon Bolden and Ralph Webb to take handoffs in practice.

