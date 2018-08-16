Bill Belichick Has High Praise For Isaiah Wynn Before Rookie’s Preseason Debut

FOXBORO, Mass — Isaiah Wynn will make his preseason debut for the New England Patriots on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wynn, New England’s first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, dressed for Week 1 of the preseason, but didn’t see any game action. That will change Thursday, however, as head coach Bill Belichick told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak the Georgia product will play right tackle against the Eagles.

And the head coach had nothing but high praise for the 21-year-old before Thursday’s Super Bowl LII rematch.

“Somebody’s going to have to play both sides in the event we only take three tackles to the game, which is normally the case. So we’ll see how that goes, but Isaiah has done well over there on the right side,” Belichick told Zolak. “He’s a very poised and competent kid. Doesn’t get rattled, doesn’t get flustered, really has good concentration, good technique, and he’s adapted pretty well to the switch. So we’ll see how it goes tonight.”

We’ll see if his poise and technique carry over into game action. But if Belichick has confidence in Wynn, that certainly should put Pats fans’ minds at ease about filling the hole on the right side of the offensive line.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images