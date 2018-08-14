Bill Belichick Not Taking Bait On Lane Johnson’s Comments Regarding Patriots

Lane Johnson won’t stop running his mouth, and it doesn’t appear Bill Belichick cares all that much.

The Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman seemingly has made it his personal mission to launch harpoons at the New England Patriots. Johnson was the one who started the whole “Patriots don’t have fun” fiasco by claiming New England is a “fear-based” organization that guys don’t like playing for.

Johnson’s latest yammering came Monday, as he is incredibly hyped up about the, um, much-anticipated Super Bowl LII rematch set to take place at Gillette Stadium. And by “Super Bowl LII rematch,” we mean the Week 2 preseason tilt happening Thursday in which starters will play limited minutes, if at all.

Belichick on Tuesday was given the opportunity to respond to Johnson’s slew of comments, but he didn’t really utilize the opportunity.

“We’re focused on what we’re doing,” Belichick responded, via a team-provided transcript. “We need to have a good practice today and try to improve our team today. That’s what we’re going to do.”

It’s rare that Belichick even considers taking a deep dive when responding to questions about off-the-field drama, so his response isn’t exactly a surprise.

And seeing as Johnson isn’t content with having won the Super Bowl against the Patriots, it sounds like this one’s going to have to be settled Thursday on football’s biggest stage.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images