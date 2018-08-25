Bill Belichick Lit Into Young Patriots For Celebrating Two-Point Conversion Stop

Note to inexperienced New England Patriots defenders: Don’t celebrate one play after letting up a touchdown.

Cornerbacks Keion Crossen and JC Jackson and defensive end Derek Rivers learned that the hard way Friday night in a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

WBZ cameras caught Patriots head coach Bill Belichick screaming at the three young players after they celebrated a two-point conversion stop, when Crossen tackled Panthers wide receiver Mose Frazier short of the end zone. The Patriots were trailing 15-3 at the time.

And sure, trailing 15-3 is better than being down 17-3, but being in position defend a two-point conversion is not a time to celebrate.

