Bill Belichick Makes (Another) ‘Fashion Statement’ At Red Sox-Yankees Game

Who thought Bill Belichick’s weekend apparel would garner so much attention?

The New England Patriots head coach raised some eyebrows Saturday night by rocking khaki pants and flip flops (!!) to the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

The attention then turned to Belichick’s head Sunday night, when he was spotted at Fenway Park during the Boston Red Sox’s series finale against the New York Yankees wearing a precariously perched Sox hat.

Bill Belichick smiling: As rare a sight as you'll ever see pic.twitter.com/JzTj1aTg7i — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 6, 2018

Belichick and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, took in the game alongside Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and Sox special assistant Tony La Russa, who is close friends with the Pats head coach.

Belichick seemed to be having a fine time, but a few folks on Twitter had jokes about his headwear, which didn’t exactly fit like a glove.

Belichick not knowing how to wear a baseball hat is the least surprising thing ever. https://t.co/tbU20YUgT9 — Jeremy Schilling (@BostonSchill20) August 6, 2018

Only Belichick and Fred McGriff would wear a hat like this pic.twitter.com/iimJmIIiA5 — Knasty3890 (@knasty3890) August 6, 2018

Does… Bill Belichick not know how to wear a hat? pic.twitter.com/3RiWubW7uL — Jim. (@Bondcliff2008) August 6, 2018

Belichick wears that hat like your grandfather wears a gift, when you’re around he throws it on to make sure you see him wearing it but you can tell it’s never been worn before https://t.co/9OIIXatw2o — Tim Tully (@TheFifthTim) August 6, 2018

To be fair, the Pats head coach has much more experience wearing visors.

Belichick picked quite the entertaining game to attend, as Boston rallied late to win 5-4 in 10 innings on Andrew Benintendi’s walk-off single. According to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo, though, the legendary head coach didn’t make it all the way to the end.

Bill Belichick leaving this Sox-Yanks game early is his worst decision since Malcolm Butler — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 6, 2018

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images