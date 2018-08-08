Brian Johnson To Make Eighth Start Of 2018 Vs. Blue Jays On Wednesday

The Boston Red Sox were hoping Chris Sale would return to the mound Wednesday, but things don’t always go as planned.

The ace instead will start Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing Brian Johnson to make his eighth start of the season in the middle game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Johnson earned a victory in his last start against the New York Yankees, and he’ll look to make it back-to-back wins when he squares off against Mike Hauschild at Rogers Centre.

For a preview of the pitching matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports