Brock Holt Discusses Importance Of Involvement With Jimmy Fund

If you’re a Red Sox fan, you probably know just how much Brock Holt loves the game of baseball.

Whether he’s to give J.D. Martinez a hug after he hits a home run or keeping everyone loose in the clubhouse, the Boston utility man always has a positive impact on the team.

Something else he has a positive impact on, however, is the Jimmy Fund. Holt has been very much involved with the kids and their families since coming to the Red Sox, including taking part in this week’s 17th annual WEEI/NESN Radio-Telethon.

Holt talked about what it means to be so involved with the charity, including what it means to the kids and families affected by cancer.

To hear all of Holt’s comments, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Sam Adams – Official Beer of Boston Red Sox.”

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images