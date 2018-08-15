Brock Holt Jokes About Pinch Hitting For Rick Porcello In Red Sox’s Win

Brock Holt delivered the game-winning hit for the Red Sox on Tuesday night, but he wasn’t the only player to deliver from the ninth spot in Boston’s batting order.

Holt’s pinch-hit solo shot lifted the Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The clutch blast also helped Rick Porcello earn his 15th win of the season in a game in which the right-hander flashed his hitting skills once again with a ringing double.

After the game, Holt caught up with NESN’s Jahmai Webster and joked that the Sox almost didn’t need to pinch hit for Porcello given the way he’s swinging the bat.

To hear more from Holt, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

