Browns’ Antonio Callaway Faced Harsh Preseason Punishment Vs. Giants

Antonio Callaway’s decision-making cost him the opportunity to ease into his NFL career.

The Cleveland Browns levied a novel punishment against the rookie wide receiver last Thursday by forcing him to play as much of their preseason opener against the New York Giants as he could. Police stopped the car Calloway was driving last week and discovered marijuana, a gun and bullets in the car and also cited him for driving with a suspended license. Calloway then declined to tell the Browns about the traffic stop, which the team only learned about it through the media. Browns head coach Hue Jackson told ESPN on Sunday he kept Calloway in the game as a penalty for his string of transgressions.

“I was trying to make him play the whole game if we could,” Jackson said. “I did not want him to come out.

“That was part of the consequence of what he has been through, and he knows it. That is what it was. Either you sit him or make him play. I thought it was better to make him play. Make him play as long as he could. There were a couple of times he kept waving to come out, and we said, ‘No, stay in.'”

Callaway appeared in 54 plays in the game. He caught three passes for 87 yards and one touchdown. The Browns also believed he suffered a rib injury during his personal preseason marathon.

Jackson credits Callaway for accepting his punishment and practicing through the pain last weekend.

“He tried to fight through (practice),” Jackson said. “I am glad that he is out there trying, competing, going and catching. He has to learn that sometimes you have to play with those things a little bit. We will get through it.”

Callaway might not do much driving in the coming months, but the Browns seem ready to make him walk the long, hard road out of their dog house, if necessary.

